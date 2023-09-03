NEW YORK (PIX11) – Look for conditions to start heating up as we continue our way through the holiday weekend.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s later today under mostly sunny skies.

The humidity will be on the rise as well, so be sure to use your air conditioner or seek out an air-conditioned location.

Expect the heat to stay in place through at least mid-week as high pressure parks itself to our south.

Temperatures will hover around the 90-degree mark, and elevated humidity levels could make it feel like 95 to 100 degrees at times.

Be sure to take it easy out there, limit strenuous activity, and keep hydrated.

Some relief in the form of showers and storms is possible Thursday evening as a cold front begins to approach the area.