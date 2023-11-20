NEW YORK (PIX11) – Look for bright sunshine and colder-than-normal conditions as we kick off the new work week.

Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the low and mid 40s in most areas, and parts of the Hudson Valley may not get out of the 30s.

Be sure to get your holiday travel in early this week as a storm system is scheduled to bring us some wet and windy weather late tomorrow into Wednesday.

One to two inches of rain is possible during that time, and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be seen in some locations.

Fortunately, skies are expected to clear out for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it will be a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s.