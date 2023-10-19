NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic Ocean.

We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be slightly above average. The high will be 67 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will approach the region from the west. The high will be 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers early in the day as low pressure will move through the area and offshore. A gusty northwest wind will develop later in the day. The high will be 62 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny, windy, and chilly as low pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 56 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and windy with a chance of showers east of the city. The high temperature will be 58 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and less windy as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high will be 60 in the city and low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder with temperatures returning to above average. The high will be 66 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.