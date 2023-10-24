NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region bringing dry and mild conditions to much of the tri-state area.

We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be slightly above seasonable. The high will be 65 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild as winds will continue to bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high will be 70 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will remain on control of the weather for the area. The high will be 74 in the city and mid 70s over the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and warm as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high will be 75 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and unseasonably warm as high pressure will continue to influence the weather over the region. The high will be 79 in the city and upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with showers developing as a cold front will move through the area. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high of 68 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a showers risk as low pressure will pass to the north of the region. The high will be 65 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.