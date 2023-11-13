NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it was a chilly start to the week, the next stretch will be quiet as high pressure settles over the region.

The high eventually drifts east, bringing in a southwesterly flow, allowing slow temperature moderation. While it will be mild by Friday, there will be a chance of rain at the start of the weekend.

A weakening frontal boundary brought the risk of an early evening shower on Monday night. The rest of the night will feature partial clearing for the night. Temperatures will end up dipping to around 40 degrees in the city, while most areas will be in the 30s.

High pressure over the region will bring plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday. Though temperatures will climb into the lower 50s, they will remain cool.

By Thursday, winds will start to turn more southwesterly, helping to bring temperatures back up into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Friday will be the warmest day of the year, with highs in the lower 60s. While it will be, there is the chance of rain. The forecast models indicate a coastal system tracking up the coast and a cold front coming in from the west.

The coastal system will track along the approaching frontal boundary, but it is too soon to tell if the front moves fast enough to keep most of the rain offshore, or if the storm will ride up along the shoreline bringing heavier rain to our area.

The rain chance will linger into Saturday morning before hopefully tapering off during the day. Another chilly air mass will follow, with temperatures in the mid-50s on Saturday and mid-40s by Sunday.