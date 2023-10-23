NEW YORK (PIX11) — It is shaping up to be a tranquil week ahead as high pressure settles across the tri-state region. Winds have calmed down, and that will allow temperatures to take a big dip away from New York City. Frost Advisories have been posted for inland areas on Monday night. For those areas, temperatures will end up dropping into the 30s allowing frost to form. The chilly temperatures will not last as high pressure shifts offshore bringing in a warm southwesterly wind that will last through the week.

Skies will remain to be clear on Monday night. Overnight temperatures will end up in the upper 40s in the city. Elsewhere, we will see in the lower 40s along coastal areas, while areas to the north and west of the city drop into the 30s.

Tuesday will be a delightful day. Expect sunny skies all day long and highs making their way into the mid 60s.

Some high clouds will make their way into the region on Wednesday. More importantly southwesterly winds will develop and continue into the rest of the week. That will allow temperatures to warm up nicely into the lower to mid 70s between Wednesday and Friday.

Heading into the weekend, we are watching a weak frontal boundary make their way toward the region. Saturday should be nice and mild with temperatures in the mid 70s. The front should arrive late on Sunday, but indications are that it will contain very little in terms of rainfall. It will be something to watch as the week progresses. Regardless, if there is any rain or not, temperatures will back down into the lower 70s.