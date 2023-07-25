NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the next several days, bringing scorching heat to the tri-state area. We can expect partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with strong thunderstorms developing later in the day.

The high temperature will be 88 in the city and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very warm as high pressure centers itself over the area. The high temperature will be 90 in the city and low 90s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot as winds will shift to the south bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 96 in the city, with heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Friday will be hazy, hot, and humid with scorching heat once again as high pressure remains in control of the weather for our area. The high temperature will be 97 in the city and mid to upper 90s in the suburbs. Heat index temperatures will be in the triple digits once again.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as a cold front will move through the region late in the day. The high temperature will be 92 in the city and low to mid 90s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will bring cooler and drier air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 85 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for much of the area.