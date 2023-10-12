NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to influence the weather for the region for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 70 in the city and upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure will move toward the area from the west. The high will be 65 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain becoming heavy at times later in the day. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 57 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain showers early followed by partial clearing in the afternoon. The high will be 61 in the city and low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near 60 degrees for much of the region.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 59 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 62 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.