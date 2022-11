NEW YORK (PIX11) — The stretch of bright and balmy weather continues this holiday week in the New York City area.

It will be sunny and 53 degrees on Wednesday and temperatures will hit 49 on Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday is expected to be cloudy, rainy, and windy with a high near 51. The temperatures will hit the mid-50s on Saturday and Sunday, the forecast said. However, the area could see some rain on Sunday, according to the NWS.