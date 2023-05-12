NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will bring a summer-like feel to the end of the workweek followed by a front that will pass to the south of the region early this weekend.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Friday with temperatures that will approach near-record high levels. The high will be 86 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and not as warm as weak low pressure will pass to the south of the city. There is a chance of passing showers during the afternoon. The high will be 82 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with temperatures that will be in the low to mid 70s for much of the region.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day as a front will move thorough the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with temperatures near 70 degrees for much of the region.

Thursday will be sunny and continued cool with a high of 70 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.