NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will dominate the weather for the end of the workweek, then move offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s for the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild with rain showers as a front will rapidly approach the region from the west. Winds will shift to the southwest, bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico back into the region. The high temperature will be near 60 degrees in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly once again as the cold front will move offshore and high pressure works its way in from the west. Winds will shift to the northwest, bringing Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and seasonable as high pressure centers itself over the region. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild as an area of low pressure will move into the area. Scattered showers will be possible as a system moves through the region. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild as high pressure passes to the south of the region. Temperatures will remain above average, with a high of 50 in the city and in the upper 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing as a front will arrive later in the day. The high temperature will be 44 in the city and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.