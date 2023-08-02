NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be below average. The high will be 82 in the city, the low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny early with clouds increasing later in the day. There is a chance of a late shower as a front will work its way into the area. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers and strong thunderstorms during the afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and slightly less humid as winds will shift to the northwest bringing air from Canada. The high will be 84 in the city, and the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will move into the area. The high will be 84 in the city, and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers early followed by clearing skies as high pressure works its way in from the west. The high will be 86 in the city, and the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.