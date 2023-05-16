NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday will start with sunshine, but clouds associated with a disturbance passing to the south will increase during the afternoon. A southwesterly wind will help bring temperatures up into the lower 80s in the city. The low humidity and breezy conditions will add fuel for any fires that develop to spread quickly.

At night, a cold front will dip from the north bringing in cooler temperatures that will stick around for the rest of the week.

Wednesday may have a few clouds early in the morning, but the skies will clear out quickly. A brisk wind from the north will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The winds will eventually die, but it will stay in the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday may start fine; a disturbance will bring the chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm during the latter part of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Any lingering showers should end early on Sunday. The rest of the day will feature clearing skies with highs at around 70 degrees.