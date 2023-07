NEW YORK (PIX11) — After Sunday’s flooding rainfall and thunderstorms, the sun and humidity return to the New York City area Monday.

The afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s, and humidity levels will remain on the high side.

Wednesday will be bright and warmer as some hotter air moves into the region. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 90s but it will be a touch less humid.

More 90s are possible on Thursday and Friday.