NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a weekend packed with thunderstorms, the weather looks dry to kick off the workweek in New York City.

The sun and heat return Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity levels will remain high. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the metro area, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

Tuesday will start sunny but a shower or thunderstorm could develop later in the day. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s. Look for mostly sunny skies and lower humidity on Wednesday.