NEW YORK (PIX11) — The sunny start could turn cloudy and rainy by Wednesday afternoon. The high will be 75 in New York City, and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the area. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid-70s for much of the area.

Sunday will be partly sunny and slightly milder as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer as high pressure will slide further east and winds will shift to the southwest. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with a high of 83 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 80 in the city, and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.