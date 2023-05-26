NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will dominate the weather for the next several days before moving offshore into the Atlantic. We can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable with a high of 73 in the city.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 76 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny for the northern and western areas, and partly cloudy for southern sections as low pressure will be located well south of the region. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and noticeably warmer as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler as winds will shift during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with milder temperatures as high pressure will move toward the region from the west. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and summer-like as winds will shift to the southwest bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.