NEW YORK (PIX11) — There may be some clouds lingering around on Saturday, otherwise, skies should turn mostly sunny as the day progresses. Expect highs to top out in the mid-80s.

Sunday looks to be more or less similar to Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny throughout, with highs possibly climbing into the upper 80s.

The next storm system moves in on Monday bringing in the next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. As the system might be slow to leave, the risk of additional storms may linger into Tuesday as well.

As a result of the storm chance, temperatures will back down to around 80 degrees on both days.

Toward the latter part of the next week, there are indications of a warmup with some areas possibly getting toward 90 degrees by Friday. Along with the heat though, comes the risk of showers and storms.