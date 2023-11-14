NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to influence the weather for the region before moving offshore later in the week. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 51 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and less windy with a high of 52 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and continued milder as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 60 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as a cold front will approach the region from the west. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild with a high of 63 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. Temperatures will be closer to average with a high of 55 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with a high of 47 in the city and upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued chilly with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s for much of the area.