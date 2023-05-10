NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City area is in store for some summertime weather.

The stretch of warm weather kicks off Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s for most of the tri-state area. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer as winds will shift to the west. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

It will be sunny with temperatures in the 80s on Friday. Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of a passing shower as low pressure will move to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Mother’s Day is looking sunny and pleasant with a high of 73 in the city, and low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy and cooler with showers possible as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be slightly above average. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, and mid-70s in the suburbs.