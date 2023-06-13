NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will pass to the north of the region and linger through the mid-week period before moving offshore.

We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with lower humidity levels as winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon as low pressure will continue to affect our region. The high will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm as weak high pressure will move to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will move into the region from the west. The high will be 74 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and pleasant with temperatures near 80 degrees for much of the region.

Monday will be partly sunny with chance of rain showers mainly to the south of the city. The high will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.