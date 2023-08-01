NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the next few days before moving offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 80 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and continued pleasant with a high of 82 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with humidity levels slowly increasing. The high temperature will be 83 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and humid with showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon as a cold front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 84 in the city and mid 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and less humid with a high of 86 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the mid-80s for much of the region.

Monday will be sunny followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will move toward the area. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the evening. The high temperature will be 85 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.