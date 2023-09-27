NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will pass to the north of the region bringing a break from the wet weather. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 66 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure will move toward the area from the south. The high will be 65 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will move through the area. The high will be 64 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 70 in the city and upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and milder with temperatures in the mid-70s for much of the region.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high will be 78 in the city and upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and continued pleasant with a high of 80 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.