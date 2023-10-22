NEW YORK (PIX11) –While the rain is gone, the New York City area is left with a cool and blustery end to the weekend.

Winds may gust over 30 mph during the day from the north and west, bringing a chilly air mass with temperatures only topping out in the mid-50s. There will also be a mix of sun and clouds.

The winds should ease a bit early next week, allowing the highs to back up to around 60 degrees on Monday. Through the rest of the week, we will see a moderation of temperatures as high pressure causes the winds to shift out of the tri-state area.

This week’s highs may end up at around 70 degrees and the wet weather trend is not expected to continue for next weekend.