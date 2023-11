NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be a bright and beautiful end to the weekend with temps in the 50s in the New York City area on Sunday.

However, rain is expected to make a return midweek when a low-pressure system moves into the region late Tuesday.

Showers will clear out by Thanksgiving. It will still be breezy and cooler for the holiday with highs in the upper 40s and low to mid-50s this week.