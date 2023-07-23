NEW YORK (PIX11) — The low humidity and sunshine continue Sunday with temps climbing into the upper 80s once again.

Areas north and west have the chance of receiving a stray shower or two during the afternoon. The lows will be near 72 degrees for the city and low 60s to low 70s for the suburbs.

It will stay dry heading into the early part of the workweek with another chance of showers for areas north and west. The humidity will be climbing a bit more across the region, but most of the heat will stay to the south until midweek. Expect highs to hover in the mid to upper 80s on Monday.

The tri-state area is likely to see a better chance of showers late in the day on Tuesday with temps remaining in the 80s.

A few disturbances bring an unsettled weather pattern later in the week, but more importantly, southwesterly winds develop, which is when a possible heat wave develops with highs nearing the low to upper 90s with heat index values potentially reaching triple digits.