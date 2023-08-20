NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend continues to see gorgeous weather across New York City. Sunday will be bright and sunny with low humidity and warm temperatures.

The high will be 87 degrees in Central Park while surrounding areas see similar conditions. More clouds and humidity move on Sunday evening. The temps will be in the 60s and 70s.

Monday starts off dry but there is a chance of showers during the afternoon. Expect an increase in humidity and even warmer temps hitting nearly 90 degrees in the city.

However, once the cold front passes it leaves the remainder of the week with far cooler temperatures. Tuesday will be 10 degrees cooler than Monday.

The rest of the week will be bright and beautiful. There is a chance of an afternoon shower on Friday.