NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be mostly sunny and hot with temps in the upper 80s across the New York City area Sunday.

The start of the workweek could bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon, otherwise, Monday will start off with partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

It will remain in the 80s Tuesday but there’s also a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.

Conditions are not expected to clear out until midweek.