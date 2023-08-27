NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a wet and hot start to the weekend, milder temperatures and lower humidity are on tap in the New York City area on Sunday.

It will be bright and sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday could see late-day showers. On Tuesday, a cold front will move in, and it will be slow to exit. That front will bring additional showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday as well.

Skies briefly clear out late Wednesday through Thursday, but another round of storms could return by Friday. Temps throughout the week will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s in the tri-state area.