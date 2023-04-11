NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another sunny and mild day is expected in the New York City area Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s.

It will get warmer as the week progresses. A Bermuda High will boost temperatures into the low and mid-80s on Thursday and Friday. Some record heat is also possible.

Cool and wet conditions are likely this weekend as a storm system moves into the tri-state area. A few afternoon showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday, and some additional rain could arrive early Monday morning. Temperatures will then drop into the 60s and 70s.