NEW YORK (PIX11) — A bright and beautiful Sunday is on tap in the New York City area.

It will be sunny with a high near 80 before overnight thunderstorms move into the tri-state area, according to the National Weather Service.

More showers and thunderstorms threaten the Monday morning commute. The storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail, forecasters said. Monday’s high will be 79.

Tuesday’s high will be 74 with more showers possible. It will be mostly sunny and 77 on Wednesday and partly sunny with a high near 80 on Thursday, according to the NWS.

More sunny and seasonable conditions are expected Friday and Saturday.