NEW YORK (PIX11) — Memorial Day Weekend will be a marvelous one. A high-pressure system settling into the Northeast will allow for vast amounts of sunshine on Saturday. It will be a pleasant day as temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s across the area, hitting 78 degrees in the city.

High pressure will stay over the area on Sunday, resulting in another sunny and beautiful day. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 70s, reaching 77 degrees.

The week ahead holds minimal cloud coverage and warming temperatures. Memorial Day may see a small number of clouds, but despite that, it will reach 80 degrees for those in the city.

Throughout most of the week, temperatures will range from the lower to upper 70s, but Thursday and Friday will skyrocket into the upper 80s. Yet another high-pressure system will develop to the south, allowing for southwesterly winds to bring warm air into the city. If conditions are right, the boroughs may hit a high of 90 degrees on Thursday.