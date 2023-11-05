NEW YORK (PIX11) — The sky is clearing out and the temperatures are warming up for the New York City marathon on Sunday.

The tri-state area temperatures will reach warm in the mid-60s, which is perfect for the thousands of people running in the marathon.

Clouds will slowly return overnight, but Monday will see scattered clouds and sunshine. There is a small chance of rain on Tuesday, but rain is expected on Thursday and Friday.

This upcoming week will see temps fluctuate between the 50s and 60s before it drops to the 40s by next Sunday.