NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm with lower humidity levels. The high will be 89 in New York City, and the upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny, hot, and humid with a high of 92 in the city, and upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and muggy with a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with showers early followed by partial clearing in the afternoon. The high will be 87 in the city, the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 in the city, and the upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and very warm as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 89 in the city, the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 90 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.