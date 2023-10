NEW YORK (PIX11) — The fall-like temperatures are settling into New York City this week, starting with a sunny and crisp day on Sunday.

The high will be near 61 with some blustery winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Mostly sunny and cool conditions continue on Columbus Day. Monday’s high will be 60 but some rain could up in the evening, according to NWS.

The rest of the week will see temperatures in the mid-60s Some showers are expected on Tuesday.