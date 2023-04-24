NEW YORK (PIX11) — The workweek kicks off with partly sunny skies and the chance of an isolated shower in the New York City area.

Monday’s highs will be 62 in the city, and low to mid-60s in the suburbs. Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures slightly below average. The high will be 60 in the city and low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers later in the day as a weak front moves through the area. The high temperature will be 61 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers early followed by gradual clearing during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and cooler as weak high pressure will control the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 59 in the city, and the upper 50s in the suburbs.