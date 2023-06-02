NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tristate area will be given a preview of Summer as some hotter air settles into the area.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s later Friday. Humidity levels will remain low, however. For those looking for some relief from the heat, consider heading down to a beach.

Many coastal locations will only be in the 70s. For some areas, relief will come in the form of showers and storms during the afternoon hours. The hot conditions will be short-lived however as a cold front moves through Friday night.

Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend. A leftover shower or two is possible Saturday morning, but some sun is likely during the afternoon. The skies will be bright on Sunday as well. Look for temperatures to primarily be in the 70s next week.