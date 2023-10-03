NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to dominate the weather through the mid-week period bringing more summer-like temperatures to much of the region. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 81 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm with a high of 80 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high will be 75 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with showers developing as a cold front works its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 72 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a front will move through the area. The high will be 68 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy as high pressure returns to the region. The high will be 62 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and cool with temperatures in the low 60s for much of the area.