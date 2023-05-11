NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will bring a summer-like feel to the city for the next few days before moving offshore over the weekend. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as winds will shift to the southwest bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly to the south of the city. Temperatures will be closer to average with a high of 78 in the city, upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant for Mom as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as low pressure will pass to the south the area. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler as winds will shift to the north brining cooler air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.