NEW YORK (PIX11) — The gorgeous stretch continues. While Tuesday was a small step back as a fair amount of clouds and an easterly wind backed temperatures down into the lower 70s, it was still dry and quite comfortable. We will then see a warmup for the rest of the week as temperatures climb further into the 70s on Wednesday, followed by the lower 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Skies will generally become clear Tuesday night. Overnight temperatures will end up in the lower 50s in the city, while most surrounding suburbs dip into the 40s.

Wednesday will be a gorgeous day featuring sunny skies as high pressure moves in. The winds will shift more westerly and that will help bring temperatures up into the lower 70s.

That same area of high pressure will stretch out further and help bring in a very warm wind for the rest of the week. Expect highs to climb to around 80 degrees on Thursday, then lower 80s on Friday.

On Saturday, a few showers may develop as frontal boundary moves in. Ahead of the front, it will still be a very warm day with highs staying in the lower 80s.

The front should clear out just in time for Mother’s Day, but it will be not as warm. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.