NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the next several days before moving offshore into the Atlantic. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. The high will be 77 in the city, mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and warm with temperatures that will feel like summer. The high will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny and continued warm with temperatures near 80 degrees for much of the region.

Thursday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with showers developing later in the day as a cold front will work its way in from the west. The high will be 76 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.