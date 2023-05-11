NEW YORK (PIX11) — The calendar may say that we are heading into the middle of May, but it is going to feel more like the middle of the summer on Friday. The winds will continue to come from the southwest bringing temperatures that we would expect for July. While a storm system brings the chance of a shower on Saturday, it should clear out just in time for Mother’s Day.

Skies will remain clear Thursday night. It will be a mild night as temperatures drop only into the lower 60s.

For Friday, it will be similar to how Thursday was, except it will be much warmer. The skies may continue to have that milky white look associated with the wildfires from Western Canada. The southwesterly wind will cause temperatures soar into the upper 80s during the day, with a few spots west of the city getting to around 90 degrees.

A frontal boundary approaches on Saturday bringing in the clouds. Most of the showers will slide well south of the region, but we may still see a passing shower, or even a thunderstorm during the day. The cloud cover and the threat of a shower will cause temperatures to scale back to around 80 degrees.

By Mother’s Day, the front will be off the coast and high pressure will bring in sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to back down with highs topping in the lower 70s, but that is right around were we should be for this time of the year.