NEW YORK (PIX11) – Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s for the third day in a row, making the heat wave official for New York City and other surrounding areas. Causing the heat to end is a slow-moving frontal boundary that will bring the threat of showers and thunderstorms.

In the afternoon, a frontal boundary will start to move closer to the region and bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could end up being on the severe side with damaging winds and hail.

The temperatures back off on Friday, with highs expected in the mid-80s. While it will not be as warm, it will still be humid. In the afternoon and evening, another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop as the front will remain near the region.

The unsettled weather will continue through the weekend as the frontal boundary becomes nearly stationary. While it is not a washout, the risk of scattered showers and storms will stick around for both days. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s during the period.

There might still be a lingering shower on Monday, but skies should feature clearing skies with highs in the lower 80s. Much of Tuesday looks fine with highs near 80 degrees, but another storm system approaches, bringing back the chance for more storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday.