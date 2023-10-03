NEW YORK (PIX11) — The calendar may say that it is early October, but it is still feeling more like early September as temperatures soared to around 80 degrees.

Newark tied their record high as the thermometer peaked out at 85 degrees. Causing this unseasonably warm stretch was a strong ridge of high pressure sending the jet well north and southwesterly winds. The pleasant stretch will not last. At the end of the week, a frontal boundary will drift east and may get enhanced with a tropical system well off the coast.

Skies will remain generally clear on Tuesday night. Overnight temperatures will end up dipping into the mid-60s.

Wednesday will feature more sunshine as high pressure remains in full control. The winds continue to come in from the southwest, and that will help bring temperatures back once again into the lower 80s.

By Thursday, the high will start to shift offshore. Clouds will be on the increase, and an easterly wind will start to develop. That will cause temperatures to back off quite a bit, with highs in the mid-70s.

The next storm system starts to make its way into the region on Friday. A few showers may develop early in the day, but much of the action may hold off during the latter part of the day. The cloud cover and easterly winds will continue to bring cooler temperatures, with highs at around 70.

The front arrives on Saturday, and it looks to bring periods of rain. While it is early, the possibility for a few rounds of heavy rain cannot be ruled out. In the end, it may be a raw and rainy day once again as highs top out in the upper 60s.

By Sunday, the system should move offshore, allowing for the sun to return. It will be much cooler, though, as the winds come from the north, causing temperatures to only climb to around 60 degrees.

Temperatures dip further on Monday, with highs in the upper 50s before warm air filters back in later next week.