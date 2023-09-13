NEW YORK (PIX11) – A cold front will move through the region bringing strong storms and gusty winds. We can expect periods of rain this morning with heavy downpours followed by mostly cloudy skies this afternoon.

There is a chance of lingering showers as the front passes through the area. The high will be 76 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will move in from the west. The high will be 75 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be slightly below seasonable as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 71 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers east of the city. The high will be 73 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 79 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 78 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.