NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for the mugginess to remain in place through most of the day.

Temperatures will be in the low to upper 80s in most areas with dewpoints in the 70s, which indicates how uncomfortable humidity levels will be across the region. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and a shower or storm could develop in some locations during the afternoon hours.

The near 90-degree heat will stay away for Sunday, but the humidity will return. Afternoon highs will dip into the 70s in most areas. As low-pressure approaches, we’ll have showers and storms to start, but a steady chance for wet weather and more storm activity is likely to develop later in the day. One to two inches of rain is possible by Monday morning.