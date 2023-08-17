NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front sweeps through the region on Friday. That front will bring the potential of strong thunderstorms during the morning rush and possibly cause some travel trouble. The good news is that storms will clear out during the day, leaving us a gorgeous weekend.

Skies will continue to feature lots of clouds Thursday evening, all thanks to a frontal boundary that has been nearly stationary off the coast. While the cloud cover has spared coastal sections from any storms, a few have flared up over areas well north and west of the city. The risk of additional isolated storms may continue overnight, with temperatures dipping into the lower 70s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A cold front approaches the region by daybreak, increasing the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be very strong and possibly bring some gusty winds along with torrential downpours. It is possible that there could be some localized flooding right as the morning commute gets underway. By midday, most storms should be out of the region, and high pressure allows the skies to clear out. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday looks to be a gorgeous day with a lot of sunshine. Winds will come from the north, keeping temperatures right around 80 degrees. The only caveat is that we must watch if the skies become hazy due to the wildfires from the west and Canada.

Things start to warm up fairly quickly for the latter part of the weekend. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny. As the high moves offshore, winds become more southwesterly, which will help bump temperatures into the upper 80s.

The warming trend looks to continue on Monday as temperatures approach 90 degrees. There may be a cold front that could bring the chance of showers and storms during the latter part of the day. Temperatures should then dip back into the lower 80s for Tuesday.