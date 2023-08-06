NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another warm summer day around the tri-state area as temperatures rose into the mid and upper 80s in many locations.

Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of 87 degrees, 3 degrees above normal. Plenty of sunshine was also seen, and the humidity stayed away for the second day.

Unfortunately, those pleasant conditions will have to step aside as some temporary wet weather approaches the region. Look for clouds to increase Sunday night, with showers and storms developing towards daybreak.

Those traveling between 4 and 7 a.m. might need to turn on those window wipers, especially in the five boroughs and northern New Jersey. A break in the rain is possible after the noon hour, and some locations could see the sun peek out.

Don’t let that fool you, though, because more showers and storms are likely after 5 p.m. Humidity levels will also be on the rise, so that it will feel quite sticky out there. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s to low 80s.

Some leftover wet weather is possible on Tuesday, but we will likely see more sun. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s. Expect brighter skies and lower humidity on Wednesday.