NEW YORK (PIX11) — The pleasant stretch of weather ended on Thursday as a warm front approached the region.

Skies were generally cloudy, but much rain held off for the city until the afternoon. More showers will be possible into the night, but a cold front will sweep through on Friday, which could bring a few downpours and the chance of thunderstorms.

Much of Thursday night will be damp with intermittent showers as the warm front lifts through the region. As a result of the frontal passage, temperatures will more or less hover in the lower 70s through much of the night.

Heavier showers and thunderstorms will be possible early on Friday morning, and it may cause the commute to be tricky for some. Ponding on area roadways from the downpours could become a concern. The showers and storms look to become more widely scattered for the rest of the day, but the chance will linger into the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Much of Saturday looks nice, although a cold front will pass through late in the day. The good news is that any storms associated with the front will be widely scattered about, so it will likely stay dry for most. Highs are expected to be in the mid-80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Sunday as high pressure moves into the region. A northerly breeze will develop, causing temperatures to back down to around 80 degrees.

Next week starts dry, but things get unsettled again on Tuesday and Wednesday as the following cold front approaches. Temperatures through the middle part of the week will remain in the mid to upper 70s.