NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it was a chilly and gloomy Thursday, all eyes are on a pair of storm systems that will bring an unsettled stretch of weather that will continue through the weekend. Not only will heavy rain be an issue, there will be strong winds throughout and the second storm could bring some coastal flooding.

There will be some clearing Thursday night. Overnight temperatures will end up in the upper 40s, while most suburbs go down into the low to mid 40s.

On Friday, any sunshine in the morning will fade behind clouds as the first storm approaches. Initially, the rain was expected to move in late at night, but there are indications that may begin during the early evening hours. Highs will remain to be in the upper 50s

The rain will continue into Saturday morning and it may be heavy at times. Toward the latter part of the day, there is a chance that the rain may turn more showery before it temporarily tapers off. Along with the heavy rain, gusts will be kicking toward 35 mph or more at times making it feel very raw as temperatures hold in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

If there is a time to do some errands, it will be on Sunday morning. It will be mainly cloudy and there may be a light shower, but it will be relatively calm during this period. The next round of rain returns Sunday afternoon, and it will come down hard at times along with more gusty winds. That wind persistent, coming off the ocean and that may bring some coastal flooding around Sunday night and into Monday morning.

As much as 2 to 3 inches of rain may fall before the storm winds down on Monday. That will cause some flooding issues along with the threat on an isolated power outage.

Through the early part of next week, an upper-level low will meander around the Great Lakes keeping the clouds around and cooler temperatures around. Expect highs to stay in the lower 60s for a good part of the week.